Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.89 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN) to announce earnings of $0.89 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Huntsman’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.70 to $0.97. Huntsman reported earnings per share of $0.32 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 178.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Huntsman will report full year earnings of $3.15 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.80 to $3.35. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $3.23 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.80 to $3.60. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Huntsman.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.05. Huntsman had a net margin of 8.95% and a return on equity of 14.21%. The business had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.14) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

HUN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Huntsman from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Huntsman in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Huntsman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, June 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Huntsman from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Huntsman from $36.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.21.

Shares of NYSE:HUN traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $29.59. 2,838,961 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,244,582. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $26.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.45. Huntsman has a twelve month low of $21.65 and a twelve month high of $32.35. The stock has a market cap of $6.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.46, a PEG ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.1875 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. Huntsman’s payout ratio is 76.53%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Huntsman by 87.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,590,940 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $227,832,000 after purchasing an additional 4,002,588 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of Huntsman by 1,587.4% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,210,641 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $85,146,000 after acquiring an additional 3,020,373 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Huntsman by 90.5% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 5,477,109 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $145,262,000 after acquiring an additional 2,601,248 shares in the last quarter. Atlantic Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Huntsman during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,439,000. Finally, Royce & Associates LP grew its position in Huntsman by 40.6% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 3,849,736 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $110,988,000 after purchasing an additional 1,112,131 shares during the last quarter. 81.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Huntsman Company Profile

Huntsman Corp. engages in the manufacturing of differentiated organic chemical products. It operates through the following segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Polyurethanes segment manufactures and markets polyurethane chemicals, including MDI products, PO, polyols, PG, TPU, aniline, and MTBE.

