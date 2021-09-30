Hut 8 Mining (NYSE:HUT) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hut 8 Mining (NYSE:HUT) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $9.75 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Hut 8 Mining Corp. is a focused digital asset miners. Hut 8 Mining Corp. is based in TORONTO. “

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity started coverage on shares of Hut 8 Mining in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a buy rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Craig Hallum started coverage on shares of Hut 8 Mining in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They set a buy rating and a $10.00 price target for the company.

NYSE:HUT opened at $7.81 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $7.29. Hut 8 Mining has a 12 month low of $0.65 and a 12 month high of $13.00.

Hut 8 Mining (NYSE:HUT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $27.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.60 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Hut 8 Mining will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Hut 8 Mining during the 2nd quarter valued at about $51,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in shares of Hut 8 Mining in the second quarter worth approximately $69,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of Hut 8 Mining in the second quarter worth approximately $70,000. Creative Planning bought a new stake in shares of Hut 8 Mining in the second quarter worth approximately $71,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hut 8 Mining in the second quarter worth approximately $91,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.48% of the company’s stock.

Hut 8 Mining Company Profile

Hut 8 Mining Corp. is a cryptocurrency mining and blockchain infrastructure company, which is focused solely on mining bitcoin. It provides investors with direct access to bitcoin, without the technical complexity or constraints of purchasing the underlying cryptocurrency. The company was founded by Andrew Kiguel on June 9, 2011 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

