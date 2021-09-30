Hypera S.A. (OTCMKTS:HYPMY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Hypera S.A. (OTCMKTS:HYPMY) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 29,900 shares, an increase of 967.9% from the August 31st total of 2,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 26,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days.

OTCMKTS:HYPMY traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $5.94. The stock had a trading volume of 1,965 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,929. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Hypera has a 1-year low of $4.33 and a 1-year high of $7.76. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.53. The company has a market cap of $3.76 billion, a PE ratio of 14.05 and a beta of 0.91.

Get Hypera alerts:

Hypera Company Profile

Hypera SA operates as a pharmaceutical company in Brazil. It offers branded prescription products under the Mantecorp Farmasa, Episol, Predsim, Alivium, Lisador, Rinosoro, Celestamine, Maxsulid, Diprospan, Mioflex-A, and Addera D3 brands; dermo-cosmetics products under the Mantecorp Skincare brands; and consumer health products under the Apracur, Benegrip, Coristina d, Engov, Epocler, Estomazil, and other brands.

Read More: Terms to Better Understand Call Options



Receive News & Ratings for Hypera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hypera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.