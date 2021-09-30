I/O Coin (IOC) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $866.00

I/O Coin (CURRENCY:IOC) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on September 30th. Over the last seven days, I/O Coin has traded 17.7% lower against the dollar. One I/O Coin coin can currently be bought for about $0.10 or 0.00000237 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. I/O Coin has a total market cap of $1.97 million and approximately $866.00 worth of I/O Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get I/O Coin alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $164.45 or 0.00377991 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000954 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00004398 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00002065 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.05 or 0.00007009 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $388.90 or 0.00893863 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0257 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000013 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0883 or 0.00000203 BTC.

I/O Coin Coin Profile

I/O Coin (IOC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 15th, 2014. I/O Coin’s total supply is 19,137,522 coins. I/O Coin’s official Twitter account is @IO_Coin . I/O Coin’s official website is iocoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “IOCoin has a strong development team backing it. The coin is X11 with proof of work and proof of stake. The proof of stake has an annualised rate of 2%. “

I/O Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as I/O Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire I/O Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy I/O Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for I/O Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for I/O Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.