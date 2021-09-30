Ideanomics (NASDAQ:IDEX) Trading 4.2% Higher

Ideanomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDEX) shares traded up 4.2% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $2.04 and last traded at $1.99. 35,246 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 7,303,397 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.91.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ideanomics from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $962.85 million, a PE ratio of -7.65 and a beta of -0.47. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.64.

Ideanomics (NASDAQ:IDEX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.01). Ideanomics had a negative return on equity of 19.57% and a negative net margin of 79.71%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Ideanomics, Inc. will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Chairman Shane Mcmahon sold 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.06, for a total transaction of $1,030,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 21.50% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. HRT Financial LP raised its position in Ideanomics by 160.3% in the 1st quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 996,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,908,000 after purchasing an additional 613,403 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its position in Ideanomics by 692.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 60,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 52,811 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new position in Ideanomics in the 2nd quarter worth $1,526,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new position in Ideanomics in the 2nd quarter worth $1,210,000. Finally, Laird Norton Trust Company LLC purchased a new position in Ideanomics in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors own 15.17% of the company’s stock.

Ideanomics Company Profile (NASDAQ:IDEX)

Ideanomics, Inc is a global company focused on facilitating the adoption of commercial electric vehicles and developing next generation financial services and Fintech product. The firm operates through the Mobile Energy Global (MEG) and Ideanomics Capital business units. Its electric vehicle division, MEG, provides group purchasing discounts on commercial electric vehicles, EV batteries and electricity, as well as financing and charging solutions.

