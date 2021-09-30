Idena Price Tops $0.12 (IDNA)

Idena (CURRENCY:IDNA) traded 3.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on September 30th. One Idena coin can now be bought for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000274 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Idena has a market cap of $6.06 million and approximately $120,749.00 worth of Idena was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Idena has traded 9.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002314 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002184 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.04 or 0.00064882 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $65.86 or 0.00152371 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.20 or 0.00081436 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00003690 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $44.20 or 0.00102273 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000641 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $59.52 or 0.00137719 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.86 or 0.00013568 BTC.

About Idena

Idena (IDNA) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on October 22nd, 2019. Idena’s total supply is 74,657,437 coins and its circulating supply is 51,209,899 coins. Idena’s official message board is medium.com/@idena.network . The Reddit community for Idena is https://reddit.com/r/Idena and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Idena’s official website is idena.io . Idena’s official Twitter account is @IdenaNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Idena is a novel way to formalize people on the blockchain. It does not collect or store personally identifiable information. Idena proves the humanness and uniqueness of its participants by running an AI-hard Turing test at the same time for everyone around the globe. The Idena blockchain is driven by proof-of-person consensus: Every node is linked to a cryptoidentity, one single person with equal voting power. The official Idena ticker is “DNA” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “IDNA” is for CryptoCompare.com only. “

Idena Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Idena directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Idena should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Idena using one of the exchanges listed above.

