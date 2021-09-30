Ignyte Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:IGNY) Short Interest Down 95.7% in September

Ignyte Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:IGNY) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 95.7% from the August 31st total of 2,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

IGNY stock traded up $0.01 on Thursday, reaching $9.79. 8,289 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,540. Ignyte Acquisition has a 12 month low of $9.58 and a 12 month high of $9.98. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.70.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bulldog Investors LLP bought a new position in Ignyte Acquisition during the first quarter worth $241,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Ignyte Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at $321,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Ignyte Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth about $357,000. Cohanzick Management LLC bought a new stake in Ignyte Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth about $488,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ignyte Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $532,000.

