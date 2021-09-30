IHS Markit Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:INFO)

IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Investors purchased 6,099 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 474% compared to the typical daily volume of 1,062 call options.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on INFO shares. Truist Securities upped their target price on IHS Markit from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on IHS Markit from $123.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on IHS Markit from $141.00 to $137.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on IHS Markit from $110.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered IHS Markit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $126.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $110.44.

In other news, CEO Lance Darrell Gordon Uggla sold 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.51, for a total transaction of $1,659,140.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of IHS Markit by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,635 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $184,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of IHS Markit by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 8,907 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,004,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Aureus Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of IHS Markit by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Aureus Asset Management LLC now owns 17,392 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,683,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of IHS Markit by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,652 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $412,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of IHS Markit by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,838 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $320,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. 88.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE INFO opened at $117.03 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $119.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $110.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market cap of $46.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.02 and a beta of 0.98. IHS Markit has a 1 year low of $77.17 and a 1 year high of $125.23.

IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 27th. The business services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. IHS Markit had a return on equity of 11.69% and a net margin of 13.89%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.65 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that IHS Markit will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. IHS Markit’s payout ratio is currently 34.48%.

IHS Markit Company Profile

IHS Markit Ltd. engages in the provision of information, analytics, and solutions to customers in the business, finance, and government sectors. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Transportation, Resources, and Consolidated Markets and Solutions. The Financial Services segment consists of pricing and reference data, indices product portfolio, valuation, and research, sales, and trading activities.

