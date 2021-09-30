iMedia Brands, Inc. Forecasted to Post FY2022 Earnings of ($0.69) Per Share (NASDAQ:IMBI)

iMedia Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMBI) – B. Riley lowered their FY2022 EPS estimates for iMedia Brands in a research report issued on Monday, September 27th. B. Riley analyst E. Wold now anticipates that the company will earn ($0.69) per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($0.61). B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for iMedia Brands’ Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.17) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.14) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.54) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.21) EPS.

IMBI has been the topic of a number of other reports. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on iMedia Brands from $19.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised iMedia Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday.

NASDAQ IMBI opened at $5.43 on Wednesday. iMedia Brands has a fifty-two week low of $3.93 and a fifty-two week high of $10.48. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $6.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market cap of $116.91 million, a P/E ratio of -5.27 and a beta of 1.83.

iMedia Brands (NASDAQ:IMBI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $113.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.55 million. iMedia Brands had a negative return on equity of 31.43% and a negative net margin of 3.24%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of iMedia Brands by 184.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 7,697 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC purchased a new position in iMedia Brands in the second quarter valued at about $99,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iMedia Brands in the first quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in iMedia Brands during the 1st quarter worth approximately $105,000. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in iMedia Brands during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $121,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.25% of the company’s stock.

iMedia Brands Company Profile

iMedia Brands, Inc operates as a interactive media company, which owns a growing portfolio of lifestyle television networks, consumer brands and media commerce services. It operates through the ShopHQ and Emerging segments. The ShopHQ segment consists of products sold on its digital commerce platforms, including jewelry and watches; home and consumer; electronics; beauty and wellness; and fashion and accessories.

