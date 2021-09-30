Impossible Finance Price Reaches $1.94 on Major Exchanges (IF)

Impossible Finance (CURRENCY:IF) traded 24.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on September 30th. During the last seven days, Impossible Finance has traded up 29.6% against the US dollar. Impossible Finance has a total market capitalization of $11.63 million and $555,594.00 worth of Impossible Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Impossible Finance coin can now be bought for about $1.94 or 0.00004462 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002302 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002180 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $28.24 or 0.00065013 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.02 or 0.00103654 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59.68 or 0.00137390 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $43,388.95 or 0.99892562 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,000.34 or 0.06907550 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $330.99 or 0.00762026 BTC.

Impossible Finance Profile

Impossible Finance’s total supply is 15,551,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,000,661 coins. Impossible Finance’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

Impossible Finance Coin Trading

