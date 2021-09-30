Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) Shares Sold by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp cut its holdings in shares of Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) by 7.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 116,938 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 8,847 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned 0.05% of Incyte worth $9,838,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Incyte in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Incyte by 852.9% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 324 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of Incyte in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Incyte by 81.2% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 366 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Finally, SkyView Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Incyte by 525.0% during the 1st quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 450 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. 91.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Incyte alerts:

NASDAQ INCY opened at $68.67 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.85. Incyte Co. has a 52 week low of $67.87 and a 52 week high of $101.47. The company has a current ratio of 3.97, a quick ratio of 3.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market cap of $15.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.18, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.76.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.26. Incyte had a net margin of 12.41% and a return on equity of 15.77%. The business had revenue of $705.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $686.95 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.24 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Incyte Co. will post 2.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Dashyant Dhanak sold 388 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.71, for a total value of $29,763.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Vijay K. Iyengar sold 4,911 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.29, for a total transaction of $384,482.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on INCY. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $124.00 target price on shares of Incyte in a report on Friday, September 24th. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on shares of Incyte from $70.00 to $67.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Benchmark upgraded shares of Incyte from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Incyte from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Incyte in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.38.

Incyte Company Profile

Incyte Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics. Its portfolio includes compounds in various stages, ranging from preclinical to late stage development, and commercialized products such as JAKAFI (ruxolitinib), and ICLUSIG (ponatinib).

Recommended Story: How do buyers and sellers choose a strike price?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INCY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY).

Receive News & Ratings for Incyte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Incyte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.