Independent Advisor Alliance Has $11.09 Million Stock Holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Independent Advisor Alliance decreased its holdings in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 89,323 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 6,456 shares during the quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $11,088,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Medtronic during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the first quarter worth $34,000. Corbenic Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 264.2% during the second quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 295 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 1,316.7% during the first quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 340 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the second quarter worth $43,000. 79.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup reissued a “focus list” rating and set a $153.00 target price (up previously from $143.00) on shares of Medtronic in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Medtronic from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Medtronic from $140.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Truist Securities boosted their price target on Medtronic from $138.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Medtronic from $137.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.18.

MDT stock traded down $0.51 during trading on Thursday, hitting $126.07. The company had a trading volume of 177,840 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,342,176. The business has a 50-day moving average of $130.40 and a 200-day moving average of $126.61. Medtronic plc has a one year low of $98.94 and a one year high of $135.89. The stock has a market cap of $169.43 billion, a PE ratio of 44.58, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.09. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.85% and a net margin of 12.29%. The business had revenue of $7.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.88 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.62 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Medtronic plc will post 5.7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 24th will be paid a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 23rd.

In other news, CEO Geoffrey Martha sold 11,581 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.67, for a total transaction of $1,536,451.27. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 97,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,911,046.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Bradley E. Lerman sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.52, for a total value of $526,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 94,775 shares of company stock worth $12,685,433. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

About Medtronic

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group; Minimally Invasive Technologies Group; Restorative Therapies Group; and Diabetes Group.

