Independent Advisor Alliance Lowers Position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Independent Advisor Alliance cut its stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) by 23.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 215,206 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 65,470 shares during the period. Advanced Micro Devices accounts for approximately 1.1% of Independent Advisor Alliance’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $20,214,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Atreides Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the first quarter valued at approximately $237,690,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 17.0% in the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 12,858,635 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,207,812,000 after purchasing an additional 1,870,196 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 49.1% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,874,035 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $382,611,000 after purchasing an additional 1,605,887 shares during the period. Trivest Advisors Ltd bought a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $133,850,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 65.7% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,234,793 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $255,549,000 after purchasing an additional 1,282,369 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.49% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 55,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.81, for a total transaction of $4,884,550.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 125,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.72, for a total transaction of $13,215,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,816,603 shares in the company, valued at $297,771,269.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 437,420 shares of company stock worth $45,582,032 in the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:AMD traded up $2.96 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $103.31. 1,249,171 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 50,155,789. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 12-month low of $72.50 and a 12-month high of $122.49. The business has a 50-day moving average of $105.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $90.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $125.31 billion, a PE ratio of 35.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 2.01.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.09. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 25.76% and a return on equity of 39.20%. The business had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.18 EPS. Advanced Micro Devices’s revenue for the quarter was up 99.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on AMD shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Friday, August 27th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $124.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Advanced Micro Devices currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.52.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

