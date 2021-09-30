Independent Advisor Alliance Sells 88,349 Shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. (NASDAQ:OCSL)

Independent Advisor Alliance reduced its position in Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. (NASDAQ:OCSL) by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,132,067 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 88,349 shares during the quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in Oaktree Specialty Lending were worth $7,574,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. River Road Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 6,829,437 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $45,689,000 after purchasing an additional 420,200 shares during the last quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 6,079,328 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $37,692,000 after buying an additional 180,993 shares during the period. Private Management Group Inc. boosted its position in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 36.0% during the 1st quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 6,041,064 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $37,455,000 after buying an additional 1,600,113 shares during the period. Ares Management LLC boosted its position in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 108.3% during the 1st quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 4,095,814 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $25,394,000 after buying an additional 2,129,926 shares during the period. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 25.6% during the 1st quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,645,943 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $22,605,000 after buying an additional 742,711 shares during the period. 47.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, major shareholder Leonard M. Tannenbaum sold 4,214,368 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.10, for a total value of $29,922,012.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $7.50 price objective for the company. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending from $7.50 to $8.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.69.

NASDAQ OCSL traded up $0.04 during trading on Thursday, hitting $7.10. 18,258 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 800,532. Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. has a 12-month low of $4.52 and a 12-month high of $7.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.88, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.21. The business has a 50 day moving average of $7.13 and a 200-day moving average of $6.80.

Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The credit services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $65.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.69 million. Oaktree Specialty Lending had a net margin of 143.41% and a return on equity of 8.87%. On average, analysts expect that Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. will post 0.62 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.145 per share. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.17%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This is a positive change from Oaktree Specialty Lending’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Oaktree Specialty Lending’s dividend payout ratio is 113.73%.

Oaktree Specialty Lending Corp. is a specialty finance company, which engages in the provision of customized, one-stop credit solutions to companies with limited access to public or syndicated capital markets. Its portfolio include first lien, second lien, kemper jv, and equity. The company was founded on February 15, 2007 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA with an investment size of $10 m to $100 m and an EBITDA of $25 m to $250 m.

