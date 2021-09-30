Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR) Shares Bought by Truvestments Capital LLC

Truvestments Capital LLC raised its holdings in Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR) by 23.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 19,241 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,691 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC’s holdings in Ingredion were worth $1,741,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clean Yield Group purchased a new position in Ingredion in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ingredion in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. AGF Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ingredion in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ingredion in the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its stake in Ingredion by 83.5% during the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 556 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Ingredion alerts:

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Ingredion from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

INGR stock traded down $1.56 during trading on Thursday, reaching $89.35. 4,498 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 422,852. The company has a market cap of $5.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.72 and a beta of 0.82. Ingredion Incorporated has a 52-week low of $68.71 and a 52-week high of $98.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $87.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $90.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.55.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. Ingredion had a net margin of 2.15% and a return on equity of 17.89%. The firm’s revenue was up 30.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.12 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ingredion Incorporated will post 6.6 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 25th. Investors of record on Monday, October 4th will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. This is a positive change from Ingredion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 1st. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.91%. Ingredion’s dividend payout ratio is 41.09%.

Ingredion Company Profile

Ingredion, Inc manufactures and sells sweetener, starches, nutrition ingredients, and biomaterial solutions derived from the wet milling and processing of corn and other starch based materials. Its activities include turning corn, tapioca, potatoes and other vegetables and fruits into value added ingredients and biomaterials for the food, beverage, paper and corrugating, brewing, and other industries.

Featured Story: What is a Market Correction?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR).

Receive News & Ratings for Ingredion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ingredion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.