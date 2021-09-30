Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR) Position Increased by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,483 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties were worth $6,785,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Innovative Industrial Properties by 11.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,247,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $765,311,000 after buying an additional 441,031 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC increased its position in Innovative Industrial Properties by 314.9% during the first quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 467,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,162,000 after buying an additional 354,551 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Innovative Industrial Properties by 2.7% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 371,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,867,000 after buying an additional 9,630 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Innovative Industrial Properties by 5.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 276,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,849,000 after buying an additional 13,865 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Innovative Industrial Properties by 84.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 193,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,867,000 after buying an additional 88,839 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.88% of the company’s stock.

IIPR stock opened at $231.19 on Thursday. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. has a twelve month low of $112.25 and a twelve month high of $253.61. The company has a market cap of $5.53 billion, a PE ratio of 57.94 and a beta of 1.45. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $232.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $202.26. The company has a quick ratio of 165.60, a current ratio of 165.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by ($0.35). The business had revenue of $48.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.21 million. Innovative Industrial Properties had a return on equity of 6.64% and a net margin of 58.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 100.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.19 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. will post 6.46 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. This is a boost from Innovative Industrial Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.60%. Innovative Industrial Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 112.00%.

IIPR has been the topic of several analyst reports. BTIG Research increased their target price on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from $245.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Innovative Industrial Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Innovative Industrial Properties in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $249.00 price target on the stock. Craig Hallum raised their price target on Innovative Industrial Properties from $175.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Roth Capital raised their price target on Innovative Industrial Properties from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $235.13.

In other news, CAO Andy Bui sold 1,895 shares of Innovative Industrial Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.00, for a total value of $432,060.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Paul E. Smithers sold 3,954 shares of Innovative Industrial Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.00, for a total transaction of $984,546.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 10,484 shares of company stock valued at $1,944,507. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

About Innovative Industrial Properties

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of industrial properties. It operates through the following geographical segments: Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Illinois, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, Nevada, New York, North Dakota, Ohio, and Pennsylvania.

