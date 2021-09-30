Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – February (NYSEARCA:BFEB) Position Reduced by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. cut its position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – February (NYSEARCA:BFEB) by 3.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,268 shares of the company’s stock after selling 995 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned 1.21% of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – February worth $988,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – February by 6.4% during the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 127,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,902,000 after buying an additional 7,648 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – February during the third quarter valued at about $1,043,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – February by 70.8% during the first quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 33,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $987,000 after buying an additional 14,055 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Trading LLC lifted its position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – February by 6.1% in the second quarter. Wolverine Trading LLC now owns 32,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $995,000 after purchasing an additional 1,885 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covington Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – February in the first quarter worth approximately $508,000.

NYSEARCA BFEB opened at $30.91 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.35. Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – February has a 52-week low of $24.90 and a 52-week high of $31.34.

