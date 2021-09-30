InsaneCoin (INSN) Achieves Market Capitalization of $293,183.83

InsaneCoin (CURRENCY:INSN) traded 164.5% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on September 30th. One InsaneCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0114 or 0.00000026 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, InsaneCoin has traded 326.2% higher against the US dollar. InsaneCoin has a market cap of $293,183.83 and approximately $11.00 worth of InsaneCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $166.07 or 0.00379410 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000956 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00004392 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00002052 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.07 or 0.00007011 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $389.13 or 0.00889023 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0257 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000013 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000014 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000237 BTC.

InsaneCoin Profile

InsaneCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on December 9th, 2016. InsaneCoin’s total supply is 25,779,130 coins. The official website for InsaneCoin is insane.network . InsaneCoin’s official Twitter account is @insanecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Insane Coin is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the X11 algorithm. The Insane Coin moved to a new blockchain in order to support new features like Masternodes, POS v3, Darksend, Adaptive block sizes, VRX and more. “

Buying and Selling InsaneCoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as InsaneCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade InsaneCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase InsaneCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

