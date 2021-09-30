Insider Buying: A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRK) Director Acquires $281,706.00 in Stock

A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRK) Director Kendall Saville purchased 4,857 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $58.00 per share, with a total value of $281,706.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ AMRK opened at $58.17 on Thursday. A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.08 and a 12 month high of $61.35. The company has a market cap of $656.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.30 and a beta of -0.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.51.

A-Mark Precious Metals (NASDAQ:AMRK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 8th. The company reported $4.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $2.08. A-Mark Precious Metals had a return on equity of 69.81% and a net margin of 2.10%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.49 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. will post 6.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. DA Davidson upped their price objective on A-Mark Precious Metals from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of A-Mark Precious Metals in a report on Friday, September 10th. TheStreet upgraded A-Mark Precious Metals from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered A-Mark Precious Metals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in A-Mark Precious Metals during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in A-Mark Precious Metals by 58.0% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in A-Mark Precious Metals by 105.3% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 455 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in A-Mark Precious Metals during the first quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in A-Mark Precious Metals by 56.1% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 837 shares during the period. 42.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A-Mark Precious Metals Company Profile

A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc engages in the trading of precious metals. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale Trading and Ancillary Services; Secured Lending; and Direct-to-Consumer. The Wholesale Trading and Ancillary Services segment offers gold, silver, platinum, and palladium in the form of bars, plates, powder, wafers, grain, ingots, and coins.

