Insider Buying: A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRK) Director Acquires $281,706.00 in Stock

A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRK) Director Kendall Saville purchased 4,857 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $58.00 per share, with a total value of $281,706.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Shares of NASDAQ AMRK opened at $58.17 on Thursday. A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.08 and a 12 month high of $61.35. The company has a market cap of $656.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.30 and a beta of -0.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.51.
A-Mark Precious Metals (NASDAQ:AMRK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 8th. The company reported $4.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $2.08. A-Mark Precious Metals had a return on equity of 69.81% and a net margin of 2.10%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.49 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. will post 6.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in A-Mark Precious Metals during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in A-Mark Precious Metals by 58.0% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in A-Mark Precious Metals by 105.3% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 455 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in A-Mark Precious Metals during the first quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in A-Mark Precious Metals by 56.1% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 837 shares during the period. 42.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
A-Mark Precious Metals Company Profile
A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc engages in the trading of precious metals. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale Trading and Ancillary Services; Secured Lending; and Direct-to-Consumer. The Wholesale Trading and Ancillary Services segment offers gold, silver, platinum, and palladium in the form of bars, plates, powder, wafers, grain, ingots, and coins.
Recommended Story: Dividend Aristocrat Index
Receive News & Ratings for A-Mark Precious Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for A-Mark Precious Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.