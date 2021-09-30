Insider Buying: Northern Star Resources Limited (ASX:NST) Insider Buys 5,000 Shares of Stock

Northern Star Resources Limited (ASX:NST) insider John Richards acquired 5,000 shares of Northern Star Resources stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$8.92 ($6.37) per share, with a total value of A$44,600.00 ($31,857.14).

The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.13.

The firm also recently announced a Final dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 28th were issued a dividend of $0.095 per share. The ex-dividend date was Sunday, September 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.01%. Northern Star Resources’s payout ratio is 16.62%.

Northern Star Resources Limited engages in the exploration, development, mining, processing, and sale of gold deposits in Australia. The company holds interests in the Pogo, Jundee, and Kalgoorlie operations, as well as Paulsens and Tanami projects. It operates in Western Australia, the Northern Territory, and Alaska.

