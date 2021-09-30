Insider Selling: Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN) Director Sells 1,599 Shares of Stock

Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN) Director Timothy M. Shannon sold 1,599 shares of Arvinas stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.01, for a total transaction of $140,727.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

NASDAQ:ARVN opened at $82.57 on Thursday. Arvinas, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.68 and a 12 month high of $108.46. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.66.

Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($1.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.86) by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $5.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.39 million. Arvinas had a negative net margin of 782.95% and a negative return on equity of 31.99%. On average, equities analysts predict that Arvinas, Inc. will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ARVN shares. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Arvinas in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Arvinas from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of Arvinas from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Arvinas from $101.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Arvinas in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Arvinas currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $128.81.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Arvinas during the first quarter valued at $66,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its position in Arvinas by 69.9% during the first quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in Arvinas by 135.9% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 821 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Arvinas during the first quarter valued at $115,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in Arvinas by 66.6% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 836 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.92% of the company’s stock.

Arvinas Company Profile

Arvinas, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. Its product candidates are ARV-110, a proteolysis targeting chimera (PROTAC) protein degrader that is in phase I clinical trial targeting the androgen receptor (AR) protein for the treatment of men with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; and ARV-471, a PROTAC protein degrader targeting the estrogen receptor protein for the treatment of patients with metastatic ER positive/HER2 negative breast cancer.

