Insider Selling: Civeo Co. (NYSE:CVEO) Major Shareholder Sells 5,690 Shares of Stock

Civeo Co. (NYSE:CVEO) major shareholder Lance Torgerson sold 5,690 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.89, for a total transaction of $130,244.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Lance Torgerson also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Civeo alerts:

On Monday, September 27th, Lance Torgerson sold 5,542 shares of Civeo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.68, for a total transaction of $131,234.56.

On Friday, September 24th, Lance Torgerson sold 5,323 shares of Civeo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.39, for a total transaction of $124,504.97.

On Wednesday, September 22nd, Lance Torgerson sold 5,605 shares of Civeo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.64, for a total transaction of $126,897.20.

On Monday, September 20th, Lance Torgerson sold 5,494 shares of Civeo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.60, for a total transaction of $118,670.40.

On Friday, September 17th, Lance Torgerson sold 5,760 shares of Civeo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.43, for a total value of $129,196.80.

On Wednesday, September 15th, Lance Torgerson sold 5,376 shares of Civeo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.66, for a total transaction of $121,820.16.

Shares of CVEO traded down $0.46 on Thursday, hitting $22.49. 20,880 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 38,197. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $321.97 million, a P/E ratio of -42.63 and a beta of 3.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $22.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.90. Civeo Co. has a 1 year low of $7.20 and a 1 year high of $25.28.

Civeo (NYSE:CVEO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.69. Civeo had a positive return on equity of 0.66% and a negative net margin of 0.77%. The business had revenue of $154.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $136.55 million. Research analysts forecast that Civeo Co. will post -0.45 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CVEO. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Civeo by 7.3% in the first quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC now owns 3,244,441 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $49,672,000 after buying an additional 221,351 shares in the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Civeo during the second quarter worth $3,764,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Civeo by 46,109.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 77,169 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,181,000 after purchasing an additional 77,002 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Civeo in the 1st quarter valued at $1,027,000. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Civeo in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,050,000. 60.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CVEO. TheStreet upgraded Civeo from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Civeo from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday.

About Civeo

Civeo Corp. engages in the provision of workforce accommodations, logistics and facility management services to the natural resource industry. It operates through the following business segments: Canada, Australia, and U.S. The Canada segment provides accommodation services through lodges, open camps and mobile assets, which supports workforces from oil sands and in a variety of oil and natural gas drilling, mining and related natural resource applications, as well as disaster relief efforts.

Recommended Story: What is a trade deficit?

Receive News & Ratings for Civeo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Civeo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.