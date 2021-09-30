Insider Selling: Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) CEO Sells 6,300 Shares of Stock

Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 6,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $349.58, for a total value of $2,202,354.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Mark Zuckerberg also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Facebook alerts:

On Monday, September 27th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of Facebook stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $351.59, for a total transaction of $27,177,907.00.

On Wednesday, September 29th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of Facebook stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $341.45, for a total transaction of $26,394,085.00.

On Tuesday, September 21st, Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of Facebook stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $357.82, for a total transaction of $27,659,486.00.

On Friday, September 17th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of Facebook stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $366.86, for a total transaction of $28,358,278.00.

On Monday, September 13th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of Facebook stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $376.42, for a total transaction of $29,097,266.00.

On Wednesday, September 15th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of Facebook stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $371.52, for a total transaction of $28,718,496.00.

On Friday, September 10th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of Facebook stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $381.01, for a total transaction of $29,452,073.00.

On Wednesday, September 8th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of Facebook stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $377.77, for a total value of $29,201,621.00.

On Friday, September 3rd, Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of Facebook stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $375.94, for a total value of $29,060,162.00.

On Monday, August 30th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 6,300 shares of Facebook stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $377.06, for a total value of $2,375,478.00.

Shares of NASDAQ FB opened at $339.61 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $364.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $335.58. Facebook, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $244.61 and a fifty-two week high of $384.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $957.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.29.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The social networking company reported $3.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.58. Facebook had a net margin of 37.17% and a return on equity of 30.09%. The business had revenue of $29.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.93 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Facebook, Inc. will post 14.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FB. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Facebook during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Facebook during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Baron Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Facebook by 71.4% during the first quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC now owns 120 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Facebook during the second quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Facebook during the second quarter worth about $45,000. 65.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on FB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $450.00 target price on Facebook in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Argus upped their target price on Facebook from $385.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Facebook from $340.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Facebook from $375.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Facebook from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $409.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $404.35.

About Facebook

Facebook, Inc operates as a social networking company worldwide. The company engages in the development of social media applications for people to connect through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces. It enables users to share opinions, ideas, photos, videos, and other activities online.

Read More: What is the quiet period?

Receive News & Ratings for Facebook Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Facebook and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.