Insider Selling: Fiske plc (LON:FKE) Insider Sells 20,000 Shares of Stock

Posted by on Sep 30th, 2021

Fiske plc (LON:FKE) insider Alexander Harrison sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 70 ($0.91), for a total value of £14,000 ($18,291.09).

Fiske stock opened at GBX 75 ($0.98) on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of £8.82 million and a PE ratio of 15.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 2.87. Fiske plc has a one year low of GBX 60 ($0.78) and a one year high of GBX 93 ($1.22). The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 81.70 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 75.72.

Fiske Company Profile

Fiske plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial intermediation services primarily in the United Kingdom. The company offers discretionary portfolio management, investment advisory, execution, and stockbroking services; and other services, such as client deposit accounts, individual savings accounts, self-invested personal pensions and small self-administered schemes, nominee services, and safe custody services to private clients.

