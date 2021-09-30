Insider Selling: Gear Energy Ltd. (TSE:GXE) Senior Officer Sells 80,900 Shares of Stock

Gear Energy Ltd. (TSE:GXE) Senior Officer Joseph Steve Yvan Chretien sold 80,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.83, for a total transaction of C$67,147.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 324,252 shares in the company, valued at C$269,129.16.

Shares of GXE traded up C$0.02 on Thursday, hitting C$0.85. 988,764 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,029,047. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.39. The firm has a market capitalization of C$219.39 million and a P/E ratio of 5.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$0.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.67. Gear Energy Ltd. has a 1 year low of C$0.15 and a 1 year high of C$1.01.

Get Gear Energy alerts:

Separately, Stifel Firstegy raised shares of Gear Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th.

Gear Energy Ltd., an exploration and production company, acquires, develops, and holds interests in petroleum and natural gas properties and assets in Canada. Its oil-focused operations are located in three core areas, including Lloydminster heavy oil, Central Alberta light/medium oil, and Southeast Saskatchewan light oil.

Further Reading: What is the yield curve?

Receive News & Ratings for Gear Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gear Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.