Insider Selling: Generation Bio Co. (NASDAQ:GBIO) Major Shareholder Sells 51,294 Shares of Stock

Generation Bio Co. (NASDAQ:GBIO) major shareholder Venture Associates X. L. Atlas sold 51,294 shares of Generation Bio stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.70, for a total transaction of $1,318,255.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

GBIO stock opened at $24.29 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $24.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.40. Generation Bio Co. has a 1 year low of $19.16 and a 1 year high of $55.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.15 and a beta of 5.56.

Generation Bio (NASDAQ:GBIO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by ($0.08). Analysts predict that Generation Bio Co. will post -2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in Generation Bio in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in Generation Bio by 148.8% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,116 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Generation Bio during the 1st quarter valued at about $114,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Generation Bio during the 1st quarter valued at about $218,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new position in Generation Bio during the 2nd quarter valued at about $214,000. 81.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on GBIO. JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of Generation Bio in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Generation Bio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.50.

Generation Bio Co, a genetic medicines company, develops gene therapies for the treatment of rare and prevalent diseases. The company is developing a portfolio of programs for rare and prevalent diseases of the liver and retina. It also focuses on the diseases of skeletal muscle, central nervous system, and oncology.

