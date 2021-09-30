Insider Selling: Mexco Energy Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:MXC) Director Sells 2,000 Shares of Stock

Mexco Energy Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:MXC) Director Michael J. Banschbach sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.27, for a total value of $22,540.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

MXC opened at $10.43 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $21.82 million, a P/E ratio of 260.82 and a beta of 1.58. Mexco Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $4.20 and a 1 year high of $14.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 3.97 and a current ratio of 3.97.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Mexco Energy stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Mexco Energy Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:MXC) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 12,514 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $122,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.60% of Mexco Energy at the end of the most recent quarter. 1.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mexco Energy Corp. operates as an independent oil and gas company, which engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of natural gas properties and crude oil. The firm operates its oil & gas exploration in the following areas: the Delaware Basin located in the Western portion of the Permian Basin, including Lea and Eddy Counties, New Mexico, and Loving County, Texas; and the Midland Basin located in the Eastern portion of the Permian Basin, including Reagan, Upton, Midland, Martin, Howard, and Glasscock Counties, Texas.

