Insider Selling: REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX) CEO Sells 1,500 Shares of Stock

REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX) CEO Kenneth T. Mills sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.19, for a total transaction of $63,285.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ RGNX opened at $42.10 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a PE ratio of -11.79 and a beta of 1.21. REGENXBIO Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.40 and a fifty-two week high of $50.26. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $35.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.96.

REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.08) by ($0.28). The firm had revenue of $22.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.17 million. REGENXBIO had a negative return on equity of 31.31% and a negative net margin of 90.05%. The business’s revenue was up 33.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.91) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that REGENXBIO Inc. will post -2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tarbox Family Office Inc. raised its position in shares of REGENXBIO by 5,163.2% during the second quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 981 shares during the last quarter. Cutler Group LP raised its position in REGENXBIO by 29.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 1,422 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in REGENXBIO by 92.6% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,457 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 1,181 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in REGENXBIO by 4,796.2% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,546 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 2,494 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in REGENXBIO by 22.3% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,905 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares during the period. 77.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on RGNX. Barclays lifted their price objective on REGENXBIO from $79.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of REGENXBIO from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of REGENXBIO in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded REGENXBIO from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, REGENXBIO currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.63.

About REGENXBIO

REGENXBIO, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development, commercialization, and licensing of recombinant adeno-associated virus gene therapy. Its product candidates include NAV Technology Platform, which consists of exclusive rights to novel adeno-associated viral vectors; and therapeutic programs such as RGX-314, RGX-202, RGX-121, RGX-111, RGX-181, and RGX-381.

