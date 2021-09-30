Insider Selling: Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX) Director Sells 40,000 Shares of Stock

Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX) Director Rory B. Riggs sold 40,000 shares of Royalty Pharma stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.75, for a total transaction of $1,470,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NASDAQ RPRX traded down $0.54 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $36.14. 1,767,732 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,546,434. Royalty Pharma plc has a 52-week low of $34.80 and a 52-week high of $53.23. The firm has a market cap of $21.94 billion, a PE ratio of 22.93, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 9.53 and a quick ratio of 9.53.

Get Royalty Pharma alerts:

Royalty Pharma (NASDAQ:RPRX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $475.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $474.52 million. Royalty Pharma had a net margin of 43.43% and a return on equity of 13.02%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Royalty Pharma plc will post 2.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. Royalty Pharma’s payout ratio is 42.24%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Royalty Pharma during the second quarter valued at approximately $977,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Royalty Pharma by 11.7% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,592,556 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $65,278,000 after purchasing an additional 166,677 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Royalty Pharma by 30.4% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 239,517 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,818,000 after purchasing an additional 55,889 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Royalty Pharma by 196.0% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 106,124 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,350,000 after purchasing an additional 70,277 shares during the period. Finally, Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Royalty Pharma during the second quarter worth $4,723,000. 40.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on RPRX. Tigress Financial began coverage on shares of Royalty Pharma in a research note on Friday, July 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Royalty Pharma from $51.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Royalty Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

About Royalty Pharma

Royalty Pharma plc operates as a buyer of biopharmaceutical royalties and a funder of innovations in the biopharmaceutical industry in the United States. It is also involved in the identification, evaluation, and acquisition of royalties on various biopharmaceutical therapies. In addition, the company collaborates with innovators from academic institutions, research hospitals and not-for-profits, small and mid-cap biotechnology companies, and pharmaceutical companies.

Featured Story: Trade Deficit

Receive News & Ratings for Royalty Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royalty Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.