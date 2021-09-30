Insider Selling: US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD) Insider Sells $573,660.50 in Stock

US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD) insider Andrew E. Iacobucci sold 16,325 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.14, for a total value of $573,660.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

USFD stock opened at $36.34 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $33.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.65. The stock has a market cap of $8.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -363.36 and a beta of 1.81. US Foods Holding Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $19.82 and a fifty-two week high of $42.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

Get US Foods alerts:

US Foods (NYSE:USFD) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $7.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.85 billion. US Foods had a return on equity of 7.37% and a net margin of 0.11%. The firm’s revenue was up 68.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.22) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that US Foods Holding Corp. will post 1.73 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in US Foods by 58.6% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 62,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,366,000 after buying an additional 22,947 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in US Foods by 1.1% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 504,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,234,000 after buying an additional 5,300 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in US Foods by 3.8% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 28,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,092,000 after buying an additional 1,036 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in US Foods by 4.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,641,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,545,000 after buying an additional 448,907 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in US Foods by 64.9% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,030,000 after buying an additional 10,632 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on USFD shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on US Foods from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded US Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. UBS Group started coverage on US Foods in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of US Foods in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on US Foods from $47.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.00.

US Foods Company Profile

US Foods Holding Corp. operates as a foodservice distributor. Its products include frozen and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers throughout the U.S. The company offers services under brands Chef’s Line, del Pasado, Glenview Farms, Cattleman’s Selection, Cross Valley Farms, Harbor Banks, Hilltop Hearth, Devonshire, and Metro Deli.

Recommended Story: What does it mean to hold a stock in street name?

Receive News & Ratings for US Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for US Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.