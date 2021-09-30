Insider Selling: Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) CFO Sells 2,391 Shares of Stock

Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) CFO Michael Z. Barkin sold 2,391 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.26, for a total value of $825,516.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NYSE:MTN opened at $342.59 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $305.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $311.90. Vail Resorts, Inc. has a 52 week low of $208.72 and a 52 week high of $353.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 126.89 and a beta of 1.31.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 22nd. The company reported ($3.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($3.53) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $204.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $177.24 million. Vail Resorts had a return on equity of 7.40% and a net margin of 6.45%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 164.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($3.82) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Vail Resorts, Inc. will post 3.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 5th will be paid a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 4th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Vail Resorts in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Vail Resorts in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Vail Resorts in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vail Resorts in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vail Resorts in the second quarter valued at $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.05% of the company’s stock.

MTN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Truist Securities upped their price target on Vail Resorts from $308.00 to $322.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Vail Resorts from $298.00 to $301.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vail Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $329.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Vail Resorts from $360.00 to $367.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Truist increased their price objective on Vail Resorts from $308.00 to $322.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $313.92.

Vail Resorts, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of mountain resorts. It operates through the following segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment covers the operation of mountain resorts or ski areas, and related activities. The Lodging segment includes ownership of hotels, condominium management, Colorado resort ground transportation company, and mountain resort golf courses.

