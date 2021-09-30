Insider Selling: XPEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:XPEL) Director Sells 20,000 Shares of Stock

XPEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:XPEL) Director John Constantine sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.12, for a total value of $1,642,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

John Constantine also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, September 22nd, John Constantine sold 20,000 shares of XPEL stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.78, for a total value of $1,675,600.00.

On Monday, September 20th, John Constantine sold 10,000 shares of XPEL stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.95, for a total value of $819,500.00.

On Friday, September 17th, John Constantine sold 23,000 shares of XPEL stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.82, for a total value of $1,950,860.00.

On Monday, September 13th, John Constantine sold 25,000 shares of XPEL stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.01, for a total value of $2,075,250.00.

On Thursday, September 9th, John Constantine sold 30,000 shares of XPEL stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.89, for a total value of $2,366,700.00.

On Tuesday, September 7th, John Constantine sold 25,000 shares of XPEL stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.96, for a total value of $1,924,000.00.

On Friday, September 3rd, John Constantine sold 20,000 shares of XPEL stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.44, for a total value of $1,528,800.00.

On Wednesday, September 1st, John Constantine sold 5,000 shares of XPEL stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.22, for a total value of $386,100.00.

On Friday, August 27th, John Constantine sold 5,000 shares of XPEL stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.54, for a total value of $387,700.00.

On Wednesday, August 25th, John Constantine sold 5,000 shares of XPEL stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.92, for a total value of $364,600.00.

Shares of XPEL stock opened at $76.12 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.48 and a beta of 2.36. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.86. XPEL, Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.60 and a 1-year high of $103.84.

XPEL (NASDAQ:XPEL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $68.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.15 million. XPEL had a return on equity of 51.64% and a net margin of 13.81%. On average, research analysts forecast that XPEL, Inc. will post 1.26 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of XPEL by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in XPEL in the 2nd quarter valued at $84,000. Amundi acquired a new position in XPEL in the 2nd quarter valued at $86,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in XPEL by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in XPEL by 24.1% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares during the last quarter. 34.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have commented on XPEL. Zacks Investment Research upgraded XPEL from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 13th. TheStreet upgraded XPEL from a “c” rating to an “a-” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th.

About XPEL

XPEL, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of automotive products. It offers paint protection, aumototive, and flat glass window films, and plotters. The company was founded on October 14, 2003 and is headquartered in San Antonio, TX.

