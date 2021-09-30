Insight Protocol (INX) Price Tops $0.0005

Insight Protocol (CURRENCY:INX) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on September 30th. Insight Protocol has a market cap of $89,260.12 and $11,208.00 worth of Insight Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Insight Protocol coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Insight Protocol has traded 9% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Insight Protocol Profile

Insight Protocol (CRYPTO:INX) is a coin. Its launch date was November 5th, 2018. Insight Protocol’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 183,285,663 coins. Insight Protocol’s official Twitter account is @inmax_exchange and its Facebook page is accessible here . Insight Protocol’s official website is inxprotocol.io/en . The official message board for Insight Protocol is medium.com/@insightprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “INX aims to enable the listing and trading of both regulated security tokens and cryptocurrencies for institutional and retail investors. The INX Token is an ERC20 blockchain asset that is programmed using a smart contract that is compatible with the Ethereum blockchain. INX intends to use a portion of the net proceeds raised from the sale of INX Tokens in the Offering for the continued development and operation of INX Trading Solutions, a regulated solution for the trading of blockchain assets, including cryptocurrencies, security tokens, and their derivatives, and for the establishment of a cash reserve fund. “

Insight Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Insight Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Insight Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Insight Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

