Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $-0.330-$-0.290 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $-0.310. The company issued revenue guidance of $241 million-$245 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $238.07 million.Intapp also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $-0.080-$-0.060 EPS.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Intapp from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of Intapp from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Intapp from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Intapp in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They issued a buy rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Intapp from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Intapp currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $42.60.

NASDAQ:INTA opened at $25.49 on Thursday. Intapp has a twelve month low of $24.94 and a twelve month high of $40.91. The company has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion and a P/E ratio of -20.72. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.03.

Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, September 7th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.29. Sell-side analysts predict that Intapp will post -1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Intapp

Intapp, Inc, through its subsidiary, Integration Appliance, Inc, provides industry-specific cloud-based software solutions for the professional and financial services industry in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's solutions include DealCloud, a deal and relationship management solution that manages financial services firms' market relationships, prospective clients and investments, current engagements and deal processes, and operations and compliance activities; and OnePlace, a solution to manage various aspects of a professional services firm's client and engagement lifecycle.

