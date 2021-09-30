Interfor (TSE:IFP) Price Target Lowered to C$57.00 at Raymond James

Interfor (TSE:IFP) had its price target lowered by Raymond James from C$61.00 to C$57.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.
Several other research firms have also commented on IFP. CIBC restated a buy rating and set a C$40.00 price target on shares of Interfor in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of Interfor from C$49.00 to C$47.00 in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. TD Securities restated an outperform rating on shares of Interfor in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Interfor to C$47.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 3rd.
Interfor stock opened at C$32.04 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$27.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$29.40. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.03 billion and a P/E ratio of 2.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.04, a quick ratio of 3.65 and a current ratio of 4.48. Interfor has a one year low of C$14.46 and a one year high of C$38.50.
About Interfor
Interfor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells wood products in Canada, the United States, Japan, China, Taiwan, and internationally. The company offers lumber products for decking, fascia and trims, framings, furniture, industrial packaging, Japan Zairai, millworks, paneling, sidings, trusses, and windows and doors.
