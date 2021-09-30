International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) Shares Sold by Point Break Capital Management LLC

Point Break Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) by 1.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,900,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 54,335 shares during the period. International Flavors & Fragrances accounts for 16.2% of Point Break Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Point Break Capital Management LLC owned 1.16% of International Flavors & Fragrances worth $433,260,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. People s United Financial Inc. lifted its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 5,195 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $776,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Auxano Advisors LLC lifted its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Auxano Advisors LLC now owns 1,642 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $245,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders lifted its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 1,189 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $166,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. lifted its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. now owns 18,145 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,711,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC lifted its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 2,201 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $329,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 90.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of IFF traded down $0.37 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $133.71. 37,202 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,784,217. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $99.54 and a fifty-two week high of $157.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The business has a 50-day moving average of $147.36 and a 200-day moving average of $144.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 109.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.96.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.50. International Flavors & Fragrances had a net margin of 1.71% and a return on equity of 7.32%. The company had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.99 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 5.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 24th will be issued a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%. This is a boost from International Flavors & Fragrances’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 23rd. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.44%.

IFF has been the topic of several research reports. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.11 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $148.65.

International Flavors & Fragrances, Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of flavors and fragrances used in the food, beverage, personal care, and household products. It operates through the following segments: Taste and Scent. The Taste segment is sold to the food and beverage industries for use in consumer products such as prepared foods, beverages, dairy, food, and sweet products.

