International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE:INSW) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $76.48 Million

Brokerages predict that International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE:INSW) will report sales of $76.48 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for International Seaways’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $63.48 million and the highest estimate coming in at $92.01 million. International Seaways reported sales of $99.88 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 23.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Friday, November 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that International Seaways will report full year sales of $299.67 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $281.74 million to $337.17 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $617.85 million, with estimates ranging from $547.40 million to $682.82 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow International Seaways.

International Seaways (NYSE:INSW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The transportation company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $46.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.85 million. International Seaways had a negative net margin of 54.10% and a negative return on equity of 1.48%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of International Seaways from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in International Seaways by 4.3% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,166,185 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $41,547,000 after acquiring an additional 90,187 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in International Seaways by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,028,094 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $38,899,000 after purchasing an additional 25,249 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in International Seaways by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,932,166 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $37,445,000 after purchasing an additional 78,274 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of International Seaways by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,748,278 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $33,532,000 after buying an additional 33,165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of International Seaways by 23.6% in the 2nd quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,044,557 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $20,035,000 after buying an additional 199,294 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:INSW traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $18.22. 680,551 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 244,686. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 2.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $16.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.42. The company has a market cap of $511.75 million, a PE ratio of -3.77 and a beta of 0.28. International Seaways has a 12 month low of $12.44 and a 12 month high of $22.39.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 9th were given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 8th. International Seaways’s payout ratio is 5.47%.

International Seaways, Inc engages in the transportation of crude oil and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Crude Tankers, Product Carriers, and Other. The Crude Tankers segment consists of a fleet of vessels that transport unrefined petroleum. The Product Carriers segment focuses on crude and refined petroleum products.

