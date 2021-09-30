Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) Updates FY22 Earnings Guidance

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $11.05-11.25 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $11.19. The company issued revenue guidance of $11.05-11.20 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $11.15 billion.Intuit also updated its Q1 guidance to $0.94-0.99 EPS.

NASDAQ INTU traded up $3.94 on Thursday, reaching $550.87. 10,073 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,243,210. The firm has a market cap of $150.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.02, a P/E/G ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $549.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $476.42. Intuit has a fifty-two week low of $312.05 and a fifty-two week high of $582.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 1.94.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 23rd. The software maker reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.38. Intuit had a net margin of 21.41% and a return on equity of 24.31%. The company had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.81 EPS. Intuit’s revenue was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Intuit will post 7.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 8th. This is a positive change from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.49%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is 31.22%.

INTU has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Intuit from $511.00 to $615.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Intuit from $550.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Intuit from $530.00 to $630.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Guggenheim reissued a buy rating on shares of Intuit in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Intuit from $540.00 to $645.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Intuit presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $544.55.

In other Intuit news, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 9,343 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $562.56, for a total transaction of $5,255,998.08. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,733,082.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 2,022 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $562.53, for a total transaction of $1,137,435.66. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,234 shares in the company, valued at $1,819,222.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 59,347 shares of company stock valued at $33,277,145. 3.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed; Consumer; and Strategic Partner. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

