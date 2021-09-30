Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCN) Holdings Lifted by Stephens Inc. AR

Stephens Inc. AR grew its position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCN) by 29.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 324,827 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 73,285 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR owned approximately 0.34% of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF worth $7,058,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Rockbridge Investment Management LCC increased its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 790.7% during the 2nd quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 5,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 5,100 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:BSCN opened at $21.67 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $21.71 and a 200-day moving average of $21.74. Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $21.67 and a 52 week high of $21.95.

