Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:IPKW) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:IPKW) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 99,100 shares, an increase of 5,729.4% from the August 31st total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 23,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.1 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF by 166.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 309,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,977,000 after acquiring an additional 193,148 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF by 7.9% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 170,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,262,000 after buying an additional 12,453 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF by 131.9% during the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 66,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,824,000 after buying an additional 37,704 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF during the second quarter worth $1,895,000. Finally, Financial Enhancement Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF by 6.5% during the second quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 31,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,437,000 after buying an additional 1,929 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IPKW traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $43.74. The stock had a trading volume of 8,531 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,680. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $44.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.78. Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF has a fifty-two week low of $31.18 and a fifty-two week high of $47.14.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 21st will be issued a $0.235 dividend. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 20th. This is a positive change from Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20.

