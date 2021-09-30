Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD) Shares Bought by SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD) by 96.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,609 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,135 shares during the quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF were worth $732,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 25.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,851,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,359,000 after purchasing an additional 375,148 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 7.7% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 712,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,534,000 after purchasing an additional 50,678 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 12.7% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 589,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,969,000 after purchasing an additional 66,372 shares during the last quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 10.4% in the second quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 334,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,745,000 after purchasing an additional 31,480 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 4.2% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 304,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,414,000 after purchasing an additional 12,288 shares during the last quarter.

SPHD stock opened at $43.17 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.06. Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF has a 12 month low of $31.77 and a 12 month high of $46.49.

