Investors Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISBC) Receives $14.73 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Investors Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISBC) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $16.16.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Investors Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $14.65 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Stephens upgraded shares of Investors Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $15.50 to $17.50 in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Janney Montgomery Scott cut shares of Investors Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.50 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Investors Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Investors Bancorp by 86.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,585,251 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $537,438,000 after purchasing an additional 16,968,006 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Investors Bancorp by 2.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,777,771 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $353,331,000 after purchasing an additional 477,801 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Investors Bancorp by 5.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,212,397 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $231,189,000 after purchasing an additional 813,316 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Investors Bancorp by 1.6% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,422,638 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $63,066,000 after purchasing an additional 69,898 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Investors Bancorp by 20.9% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,648,728 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $52,031,000 after purchasing an additional 630,454 shares during the period. 75.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ISBC traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $15.11. 1,429,829 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,812,266. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $14.06 and a 200-day moving average of $14.37. Investors Bancorp has a one year low of $7.13 and a one year high of $15.71. The firm has a market cap of $3.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.44 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Investors Bancorp (NASDAQ:ISBC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The savings and loans company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $207.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $207.05 million. Investors Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.64% and a net margin of 28.31%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Investors Bancorp will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 9th. Investors Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 59.57%.

About Investors Bancorp

Investors Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding, which engages in the provision of banking services. It offers personal, small business, and commercial banking solutions. Its services include financial education, lending, investments and planning, treasury management, and industry. The company was founded in 1926 and is headquartered in Short Hills, NJ.

