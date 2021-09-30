Investors Buy Large Volume of Call Options on Ondas (NASDAQ:ONDS)

Ondas Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ONDS) saw some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Investors bought 9,598 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 1,195% compared to the typical volume of 741 call options.

In other news, CFO Stewart Kantor sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.12, for a total value of $365,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ONDS. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its position in Ondas by 75.8% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 26,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 11,347 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in Ondas by 5,989.1% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 140,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,359,000 after buying an additional 137,989 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ondas in the first quarter valued at about $1,809,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Ondas in the first quarter valued at about $348,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ondas in the first quarter valued at about $44,000. 18.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Ondas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 21st.

NASDAQ ONDS opened at $9.04 on Thursday. Ondas has a 1-year low of $5.69 and a 1-year high of $16.00. The company has a market capitalization of $358.59 million and a PE ratio of -13.70. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.00.

Ondas (NASDAQ:ONDS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $0.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 million. Analysts anticipate that Ondas will post -0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ondas Company Profile

Ondas Holdings, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of wireless radio systems for secure, wide area mission-critical business-to-business networks. Its products include FullMAX network, which gives end-to-end IP connectivity, allowing utilities to extend secure corporate networks into the far reaches of service territories.

