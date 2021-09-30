Ionic Brands Corp. (OTCMKTS:IONKF) Short Interest Down 96.8% in September

Ionic Brands Corp. (OTCMKTS:IONKF) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a drop of 96.8% from the August 31st total of 19,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 80,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Separately, Clarus Securities lowered their price target on shares of Ionic Brands from C$0.45 to C$0.30 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 1st.

Shares of OTCMKTS IONKF remained flat at $$0.07 during trading hours on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 35,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,498. Ionic Brands has a 12 month low of $0.02 and a 12 month high of $0.38. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.08.

Ionic Brands Corp. provides cannabis related services in Washington and Oregon. The company manufacture and distribute hard goods, such as cartridges, applicators, pens, jars, etc. under the IONIC brand name. The company is headquartered in Tacoma, Washington.

