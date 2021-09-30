iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IEI) Trading Up 0.1%

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IEI) shares were up 0.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $130.16 and last traded at $130.08. Approximately 735,204 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 31% from the average daily volume of 1,058,248 shares. The stock had previously closed at $129.96.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $131.17 and a 200-day moving average of $130.78.

Read More: How Buying a Call Option Works

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.