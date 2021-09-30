iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI) Shares Sold by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lowered its stake in iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI) by 11.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 130,707 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 16,379 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned about 0.11% of iShares China Large-Cap ETF worth $6,054,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FXI. Cibc World Markets Corp acquired a new stake in iShares China Large-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,113,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC acquired a new stake in iShares China Large-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $245,000. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its holdings in iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 90.4% during the 1st quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 45,213 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,108,000 after buying an additional 21,464 shares during the last quarter. Ocean Arete Ltd. bought a new position in iShares China Large-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $9,332,000. Finally, Rathbone Brothers plc lifted its holdings in iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 41.0% during the 1st quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc now owns 10,325 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $482,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA FXI opened at $38.56 on Thursday. iShares China Large-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $37.86 and a 12-month high of $54.53. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.14.

iShares China Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the FTSE China 25 Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund’s portfolio of sectors include Financials, Telecommunication, Oil & gas, Technology and Consumer goods.

