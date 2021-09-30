iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lowered its holdings in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI) by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 130,707 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 16,379 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned approximately 0.11% of iShares China Large-Cap ETF worth $6,054,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new stake in iShares China Large-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Bbva USA bought a new stake in iShares China Large-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. HM Payson & Co. raised its stake in iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $165,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,122 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period.

Shares of FXI stock opened at $38.56 on Thursday. iShares China Large-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $37.86 and a 1 year high of $54.53. The business’s fifty day moving average is $40.63 and its 200-day moving average is $44.14.

iShares China Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the FTSE China 25 Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund’s portfolio of sectors include Financials, Telecommunication, Oil & gas, Technology and Consumer goods.

