iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EAGG) Shares Purchased by Baird Financial Group Inc.

Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EAGG) by 29.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 68,871 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,861 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $3,810,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of EAGG. Alesco Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF by 23.3% in the first quarter. Alesco Advisors LLC now owns 35,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,964,000 after purchasing an additional 6,780 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $1,267,000. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $6,324,000. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in shares of iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $10,629,000. Finally, Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF by 282.4% in the first quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 46,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,529,000 after acquiring an additional 34,137 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF stock opened at $55.15 on Thursday. iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF has a one year low of $54.15 and a one year high of $56.71. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $55.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.21.

