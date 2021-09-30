iShares Mortgage Real Estate Capped ETF (BATS:REM) Shares Sold by Samalin Investment Counsel LLC

Samalin Investment Counsel LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares Mortgage Real Estate Capped ETF (BATS:REM) by 12.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 19,038 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,670 shares during the period. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in iShares Mortgage Real Estate Capped ETF were worth $707,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in REM. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Mortgage Real Estate Capped ETF by 96.5% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 436,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,187,000 after acquiring an additional 214,112 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Mortgage Real Estate Capped ETF during the second quarter valued at about $6,977,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Mortgage Real Estate Capped ETF by 64.8% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 365,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,583,000 after acquiring an additional 143,869 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in shares of iShares Mortgage Real Estate Capped ETF by 12.9% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 298,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,087,000 after acquiring an additional 34,245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Regal Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Mortgage Real Estate Capped ETF during the second quarter valued at about $981,000.

Shares of REM traded down $0.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching $36.51. 341,749 shares of the company traded hands. The business’s fifty day moving average is $36.45 and its 200-day moving average is $36.44.

