iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV) Shares Sold by Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C.

Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. trimmed its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV) by 3.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,578 shares of the company’s stock after selling 919 shares during the quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $1,376,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the second quarter worth $28,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the first quarter valued at $28,000. TFC Financial Management acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Horizon Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the second quarter valued at $35,000.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting $51.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,046,114 shares. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $51.97 and its 200 day moving average is $52.26. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 1-year low of $49.15 and a 1-year high of $59.57.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

